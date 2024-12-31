Rohit Sharma has been one of the stalwarts for the India National Cricket Team over the years. Since he started opening for the men in blue, the man from Mumbai has just grown in stature and ended up being one of the greatest players in the game and one to have donned the Team India jersey. But the year of 2024 has not been great in Rohit's career. Yes, he own the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 as a captain and played a big role in the title victory but at the same time, he has his back against the wall in red-ball due to consistent poor performance. In this article, how the year 2024 has went for batter Rohit, before we enter 2025. Virat Kohli In 2024 Stats: Runs Scored in Tests, ODIs and T20Is by Indian Cricket Team’s Star Batsman.

Test Batting Stats Of Rohit Sharma in 2024

In 2024, Rohit Sharma's performance has been up and down. He looked good in the England series at the start of the year but after the Bangladesh series, his performance dipped. In the New Zealand and then in the Australia series, he could barely put bat to ball. His Test career is on the line now after his consistent poor performances in the red ball format.

Matches Runs Average Century Half-Century Highest Score Strike Rate 14 619 2476 2 2 131 63.03

ODI Batting Stats Of Rohit Sharma in 2024

Due to 2024 not having a major ODI competition, very few ODI matches were played in 2024. Except for a solitary half-century, Rohit Sharma wasn't exceptional in this series as well as India lost the series in the end. His struggles against spin bowling in this series was evident.

Matches Runs Average Century Half-Century Highest Score Strike Rate 3 157 52.33 0 2 64 141.44

T20I Batting Stats of Rohit Sharma in 2024

This is one of the formats in which Rohit has fared much better then the other two formats. His innings against Australia in the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 is a memorable one and so was the early in the year match against Afghanistan where he single handedly set up India's victory. But since Rohit has now retired from T20Is, it will only be a farewell performance from him in the format. ‘Thank You….’ Rohit Sharma Shares Goodbye 2024 Instagram Reel Amid Retirement Rumours (Watch Video).

Matches Runs Average Century Half-Century Highest Score Strike Rate 11 378 42.00 1 3 121* 160.16

Overall Batting Stats of Rohit Sharma in 2024

Matches Runs Average Century Half-Century Highest Score Strike Rate 28 1154 31.18 3 7 131 86.83

Despite his good T20I numbers, Rohit's overall numbers across formats in T20Is has not been the best. Being retired from T20Is, he is now cornered in red-ball cricket and have a big ODI tournament coming up. He will look forward to a better 2025 and so will his fans as an improvement can see him extend his career for a little more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).