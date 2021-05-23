Gros Islet (St. Lucia), May 23 (PTI) The West Indies team was forced to halt its red-ball training camp here this weekend after Jamaican pacer Marquino Mindley tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old returned positive for COVID in his second test.

"Following PCR Tests administered on Friday 21 May for all members of the West Indies men's red ball training camp being held in St Lucia, Jamaican fast bowler, Marquino Mindley, tested positive on his second COVID-19 test," Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Sunday.

Mindley is asymptomatic and will self-isolate until he returns two negative test results.

"In accordance with the medical protocols established with the St. Lucian Ministry of Health, Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now self-isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Medical Team until he returns two back-to-back negative results," the statement read.

All players and supports staff have returned negative on being re-tested. However, training has been cancelled for the weekend.

"All other members of the training squad and coaching team were re-tested and isolated in their rooms, with training cancelled for the weekend.

"All of these training squad and coaching team members have now tested negative following their repeat tests and the squad will train in small groups starting on Monday 24 May, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground."

The West Indies red-ball training camp is being held in a bio-secure environment ahead of the ICC World Test Championship two-match Series against South Africa, scheduled to start on June 10.

Earlier this week, CWI had got 13 members of the West Indies red-ball squad, including players and support staff, vaccinated.

"CWI continues to work with all the regional governments and CARPHA to encourage and assist all squad members to get vaccinated. To date, 43 members of West Indies men's playing and coaching staff have received vaccination doses."

