North Sound, Nov 26 (AP) Bangladesh trailed the West Indies by 224 runs with only three second-innings wickets in hand at stumps on the fourth day of the first cricket test.

Set 333 to win, Bangladesh faltered and was 109-7 at stumps on a day in which 17 wickets fell, 14 to fast bowlers.

Jaker Ali was 15 not out when bad light stopped play for the third day in a row. He shared a 43-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (45) heading towards stumps, which briefly fanned Bangladesh hopes of taking the match well into the final day.

But Mehidy was out four overs from the end and, with his departure, the tourists' brave fightback on the fourth day finally was extinguished.

Kemar Roach led the way for the West Indies with 3-20 and Jayden Seales took 3-31. Roach dismissed Zakir Hasan (0), Shahadat Hossain (4) and Mominul Haque (11) to leave the Bangladesh innings in tatters at 23-4.

Mehidy revived the innings in partnerships of 36 with Litton Das (22) and 43 with Jaker. Seales struck to remove Mehidy and Taijul Islam close to stumps to leave the West Indies poised for victory.

Earlier, the West Indies had to stifle a determined comeback from Bangladesh, which surprisingly declared at its overnight total of 269-9, conceding a first-innings lead of 181 runs.

Taskin Ahmed then took his first five-wicket bag in tests as West Indies was bowled out for 152 in just over 46 overs.

The right-armer, playing in his 16th test, took a career-best 6-64 as Bangladesh kept the West Indies lead below 350.

Taskin showed the value of bowling line and length on a fourth-day pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as he ran through the West Indies lineup in the second session.

The West Indies went to lunch at 61-3, in a strong position to make its overall lead formidable.

Taskin dismissed Mikyle Louis (8) and Keacy Carty (3) in the first session, then came into his own by taking four more wickets as the West Indies was bowled out just on tea.

“It's very special to me, my first five-wicket haul in test cricket,” Taskin said. "I've had a few opportunities but I didn't make that five before.

“In the first innings I thought I bowled OK but I learned from the first innings what lengths and lines are good here and I tried to bowl consistently.”

Taskin's massive effort was squandered when Bangladesh lost Zakir Hasan (0) to the fifth ball of its second innings and Mahmadul Hasan Joy (6) three overs later.

Roach also bowled exacting line and length to remove Shahadat and Mominul, leaving Bangladesh four down in only the 13th over.

“The communication was good. Once we started well with the ball and got a couple of wickets at the front, we knew we would be in the game for the rest of the day, so I think we all expressed ourselves well today," Roach said.

He said the West Indies had a game plan.

“Just make it as tough for them as possible, control the run rate, and hit the areas and challenge the batsmen, was a simple plan," Roach said. "And I think we did that exceptionally.”

The 17 wickets that fell on Monday were a record for a single day in a test match at Antigua. (AP)

