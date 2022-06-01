Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 1 (ANI): West Indies began their journey under their new limited-overs captain Nicholas Pooran with a win over the Netherlands by seven wickets at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Tuesday.

It was a memorable day for the Windies as an unbeaten 119 by Shai Hope helped them outplay the Netherlands in every department. With this, they lead the three-match series 1-0.

The match was reduced to 45 overs per side after rain. Put to bat first, the Netherlands put up a fighting 240/7 in their 45 overs. Though there were standout knocks, the Dutch struggled with the mix of spin and pace that the Windies threw at their batting attack.

Vikramjit Singh (47), Max O'Dowd (39) and all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru (58*) were standout performers for the Dutch, guiding their side to a respectable total.

Akeal Hosein (2/29) and Kyle Mayers (2/50) were the best bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, and Hayden Walsh got a scalp each.

Chasing 241, West Indies got off an amazing start, with wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks (60) putting up a 120-run stand for the first wicket. Hope dismantled the Dutch bowling attack, scoring an unbeaten 119 off 130 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. The Netherlands simply had no answer for the beating Hope gave with his willow.

Though after the dismissal of Brooks, they got two early wickets in form of Nkrumah Bonner (0) and Nicholas Pooran, who could register only seven runs in his first innings as a captain. Hope stayed till the very end with Brandon King, who scored an entertaining 58* off 51 with five fours and two sixes, to guide his team to a seven-wicket win.

Pacer Logan van Beek was the pick of the bowlers for the Dutch, taking 2/49 in his eight overs. Spinner Aryan Dutt also got a scalp, the wicket of captain Pooran. He gave away 46 runs in his eight overs.

The Windies will take on the Netherlands in the second ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Thursday. (ANI)

