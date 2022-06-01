London, May 31: England on Tuesday announced a 14-member squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, starting June 17 in Amstelveen. The three-match series, which runs from June 17-22, takes place between England's second and third Tests against New Zealand, meaning players involved in the Test squad were unavailable for selection.

The uncapped left-arm pace duo of Luke Wood and David Payne were included in England's squad for the series, which will also be a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. England currently sit at No 2 in the CWCSL table, only behind Bangladesh with 95 points from 15 matches. The Netherlands are at the bottom of the pile in the standings but have an opportunity to improve their position in the ongoing series against West Indies. Commonwealth Games 2022: Bismah Maroof to Lead Pakistan Squad in Birmingham.

Matthew Mott, the new England Men's white-ball head coach, expressed excitement about working with the side in what will be his first series since taking charge. It's also England's maiden ODI series against the Netherlands. "I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge. We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower," said Mott.

"Luke Wood deserves his call-up. He has been consistent for Lancashire over the past 12 months and we have been monitoring his progression. If given a chance to play, I'm sure he will make the most of his opportunity. This is a historic occasion for the sport and the first time England Men have played The Netherlands in an ODI series. We can't wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team," he added.Mominul Haque Steps Down As Bangladesh Test Captain.

The side will be led by their regular white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be played in India next year, and Mott already has an eye on it. "The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July," he said. "However, with about 18 months until the next ICC 50 over World Cup in India, our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents," he added. England will hope to leapfrog Bangladesh to the top of the CWCSL table, but will need to sweep Netherlands 3-0 if they're to do that.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey and Luke Wood.

