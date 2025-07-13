Kingston (Jamaica), Jul 13: The West Indies produced another dominant day with the ball against a fragile Australia batting lineup and then survived a tense final hour Saturday to take the honors after the first day of the day-night third Test. Shamar Joseph took four wickets, with Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales taking three apiece, as the West Indies pace attack took full advantage of the seam and pitch conditions once the lights were turned on at Sabina Park to bowl Australia out for 225. Shamar Joseph Bowls Peach of Delivery to Dismiss Beau Webster During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The hosts then survived an evening onslaught from 100-test veteran Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, for just the loss of Kevlon Anderson to Starc, to be 16-1 at the close.

Earlier, 19-year-old Sam Konstas' tough tour continued as he was the only wicket to fall in the opening session after Australia had won the toss and elected to bat. Konstas labored to 17 from 53 balls before he was snared lbw by Greaves (3-56).

Usman Khawaja didn't fare much better as he fell for a scratchy 23 from 92 balls until he was spectacularly caught behind by Shai Hope to give Shamar Joseph (4-33) his first wicket of the day. Cameron Green (46) and Steven Smith (48) steadied the ship for the Baggy Greens with a 61-run partnership, but both were dismissed in quick order just before milestones.

Unlike the first two tests in Barbados and Grenada, Australia's middle order didn't fire with Head (20), Webster (one) and Carey (21) all falling cheaply as the lights were turned and the ball began hooping and swinging about.

Seales (3-59) then returned to pick up Cummins (24), who holed-out in the deep looking for his third six in the over and Starc went for a duck in his milestone 100th test.

Shamar Joseph got a deserved fourth wicket when he had Josh Hazlewood caught at deep point to see the tourists lose their last seven wickets for 68 runs in yet another unconvincing batting display.

“Every pitch has been tough,” Green said after play. "It was a real grind. Usman batted well and never looked in. Steve Smith looked like he batted on a different pitch again. We wanted to give them a tricky 45 minutes at the end and I thought they batted beautifully.”

King and Anderson had the unenviable task of opening the batting for the hosts under lights with Mikyle Louis and John Campbell both unavailable to bat after taking blows in the field during Australia's first innings.

After Starc, who relishes bowling with the pink ball, didn't have to wait long to get his 396th test wicket when he found the stumps between the gap of Anderson's (3) bat and pad. But captain Chase and King dug in grimly and survived a number of close calls to see the hosts through to stumps and take the honors after the first day.

Veterans dropped

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was dropped for the first time in 12 years as the tourists opted for an all-pace attack with the pink ball at Sabina Park. Scott Boland was brought in beside usual attack trio of Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood.

The West Indies, on the other hand, broke up its all-pace attack from Grenada by recalling left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican at the expense of quick Anderson Phillip. Mitchell Starc Becomes Second Australian Pacer To Make 100 Test Appearances, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

Also, opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite was dropped following his 100th test in Grenada after scores in the series of 4, 4, 0, 7. He was replaced by Louis, while Guyana's Anderson debuted at No. 3 in the order after displacing Keacy Carty.

Starc's 100th milestone

Starc is playing his 100th test, the 16th Australian to the landmark. After taking Anderson's wickets under lights at Sabina Park, he's now just four wickets away from a career 400. Australia's bowlers have dominated the series after winning the first two tests — by 159 runs in Barbados then by 133 runs in Grenada — to secure the Frank Worrell Trophy. (AP) AM

