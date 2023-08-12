Lauderhill (US), Aug 12 (PTI) West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth T20I here on Saturday.

The hosts, who are leading the five-match series 2-1, brought in Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Odean Smith in the playing XI, while leaving out Johnson Charles Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase.

Following their win in the 3rd T20I, India fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

