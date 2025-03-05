Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Akshita Jain, Jval Saurin Patel, Darpan Inani and Tanaji Gargote have emerged West Zone winners in their respective categories at the inaugural Skillhub Online Games Grandmasters Series here.

Akshita won the Indian Chess Masters women category, while Swera Bragance and Dnyanada Unmesh Gujarathi clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

Also Read | Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round Of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mohammed Nubairshah Shaik and Wagh Suyog came second and third behind Patel in the ICM men's section.

Inani topped the ICM for the Blind, while Aryan B Joshi and Kakade Atul earned silver and bronze respectively.

Also Read | UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match in Lucknow.

Gargote won the gold in Indian Rummy Grandmasters, while Manish Shahre and Mangesh Machhi took the second and third positions.

Akshita, Patel, Inani, and Gargote have now secured spots in the national finals, set to take place in New Delhi later this year.

The two-day event that concluded on Tuesday saw 12 finalists being awarded Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship of Rs 60,000 per year.

The SOG Grandmasters Series aims to promote mind sports and e-sports through structured competitive formats.

The first phase featured events at district, zonal, and national levels.

“The action now shifts to the North and East Zonal and South Zone 2, culminating in the SOG Grandmasters National Finals in New Delhi,” the organisers said in a release.

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane, the West Zone brand ambassador, and GM Koneru Humpy, the tournament's brand ambassador, were among the dignitaries present at the felicitation ceremony of the West Zone finals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)