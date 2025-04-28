New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler opened up about the relationship he shares with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and his transition from Jaipur to Ahmedabad.

From 2018 to 2024, Buttler spent seven seasons with Rajasthan before being let go by the franchise last year. The former English skipper wasn't among the retention lists for Rajasthan before the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Gujarat Titans went big for the experienced English star and shelled out Rs 15.75 crore handsomely in last year's mega auction to land Buttler in Ahmedabad. After embarking on a new journey, Buttler relished the new challenge, and his "success" story continued even when his past glared at him in Ahmedabad during their previous encounter.

As Buttler prepares to face his former side once again, he opened up about the relationship he shares with Samson and said on JioHotstar's special series, "I've had a great relationship with Sanju over the years, learning a lot from him and watching how he goes about things. While time moves on and I'm now with a new franchise, I'll always look back fondly at the friendships and memories we built -- they'll stand the test of time."

The 34-year-old expressed his feelings about the transition from the Royals to the Titans. Buttler admitted that the new environment around him feels different, but he is "excited" to take up something "fresh and interesting".

"Playing for Gujarat Titans feels different after spending so many seasons with Rajasthan Royals and creating great memories. But I'm excited for something new--it keeps things fresh and interesting. The setup here is very relaxed and chilled. I've enjoyed getting to know Ashish Nehra, who runs a fun, positive environment, and Shubman Gill, who is a very impressive, calm young captain," he added.

The last time Buttler came up against his former side, the Titans were put to bat by the Royals, Gujarat were rattled early after skipper Shubman Gill was the first to fall.

Buttler took the onus of taking GT out of the dire situation and raised a valuable 80-run partnership to clear the road for a daunting 200-plus total. Buttler's night was cut short by Maheesh Theekshana, who turned the ball sharply into him to pin the Englishman in front of the stumps, ending his stay on 36(25).

Overall, Buttler has thrived with Gujarat and has garnered 356 runs to his name in eight appearances at an average of 71.20, including three blistering half-centuries. Buttler will look to script a successful outing against his former side on Monday. (ANI)

