Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues said on Thursday it was difficult overcoming the loss to Mumbai Indians in the WPL title showdown last season and hoped that with this edition's final scheduled to be held in the national capital, her team would aim for the trophy.

DC fell short in the title showdown, losing by seven wickets to MI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last season.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: 'I've Never Seen Something Like That Before' Says Ben Stokes on Ranchi Pitch.

"It was hard (losing the final). We were doing well throughout the tournament, and we had some amazing games. The one we really wanted to win the most; that didn't go in our favour," she told JioCinema.

"But, that's sport. That's why we love playing. You win some, you lose some. It teaches you a lot -- to get back up and gives you another chance always. This (upcoming edition) is our other chance. Hopefully, this year on our home ground, we lift the WPL trophy."

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans Bowler to Undergo Ankle Surgery.

Jemimah added that working with Australian stalwart and DC skipper Meg Lanning had helped her understand the nuances of captaincy better.

"It feels great. There's so much to learn from her. She's someone who doesn't demand respect. She just walks in, and everyone automatically has respect for her. She's done so much, that's why we have that much respect for her.

"There's so much to learn. Working with her up close and personal, I never thought I'd get that opportunity. Thanks to the WPL, I'm getting it," added Jemimah, whose team will begin its WPL campaign against MI here on Friday.

Jemimah said the best lesson she had learnt from Meg was that captaincy was much more than leading the side on the field.

"Being the vice-captain, I'm involved in many decisions, seeing how she works. Recently, I spoke to her (Meg) about captaincy and how she dealt with it because she was made captain at a young age. 'Captaincy is so much more than on the field', she (Meg) said.

Jemimah indicated that being vice-captain of a franchise side and leading the Mumbai team in domestic cricket were different experiences.

"Till now, I've not been put in a position where Meg had to go off the field, and I had to take the initiative. I am not sure about that. Knowing my team, they'll make it easier for me."

"Growing up, I've always been in the Mumbai team and leading at a very young age, dealing with seniors. This (DC vice-captaincy) is very different to that," she added.

On the team composition ahead of the opening WPL game, Jemimah said the team's latest additions, Annabel Sutherland and uncapped Ashwani Kumari, were the ones to watch out for.

Annabel has been in subtle form, slamming the fastest double-century in women's Test history, in Australia's one-off Test against South Africa at Perth earlier this month.

"We have got Annabel Sutherland. She recently scored a double century and had an amazing time with the ball too. I played with her in the WBBL (Women's Big Bash), and she's a great person, a very good fielder. As a captain, that's one person you'd want to have on your team because she covers all aspects.

"We have Ashwani (Kumari), another young talent coming in and filling in the finisher's role we're looking for. She's someone who wants to learn and get better; that's her biggest quality," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)