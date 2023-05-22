New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday slammed those trolling Shubman Gill's sister on social media after the cricketer's ton guided Gujarat Titans to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

She said action will be taken against those trolling the batasman's sister.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction: Google Win Probability Predicts Evenly-Matched Contest Between Both Teams in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match.

"Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill's sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli's daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill's sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!" she said in a tweet.

Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli's heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams Which Qualified for the Knockouts After First Round.

Gill scored an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls that saw Titans chase down the target with elan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)