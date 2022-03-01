Panaji (Goa) [India], March 1 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera was disappointed as his team failed to collect three points after playing a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in Match 104 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa on Monday.

NorthEast United went ahead a minute before the half-time whistle riding a goal from Marco Sahanek but SC East Bengal restored parity early in the second half when Antonio Perosevic converted a penalty.

"We should have won the match. We took many shots, almost 18, we made everything to create a chance and to have the chance. But we couldn't score one more goal," said Mario Rivera in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

Regarding Darren Sidoel's absence in the match, he said, "He injured his ankle in the warm-up. We don't know, we have to wait for the test tomorrow to check him. After the test tomorrow we can only tell if he can play in the next match or not."

The head coach further said that his team players will be trying their best to win the next game and will be dedicating the win to the fans.

"Yeah for the fans, we have to tell them that we tried and fought till the end. They can see that in our matches and we will try to win the next match and dedicate that win for them," said the head coach.

The Red and Gold brigade remained at the bottom with 11 points but they still have a game in hand against Bengaluru FC at the same venue on Saturday. While for Khalid Jamil's men it was the final match of the season, they finished 10th with 14 points from 20 games. (ANI)

