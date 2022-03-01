Former France football star Franck Ribery was involved in a car accident on Sunday, February 28. Ribery reportedly had to be hospitalized and is set to spend some time on the sidelines following this accident. It has further been learnt that Ribery was not the one driving--he was sitting in the passenger's seat when the car he was in collided with a traffic light. FIFA, UEFA Impose Suspension on Russian Clubs and National Teams in Aftermath of Ukraine Invasion (See Full Statement)

A club statement from his current club, Salernitana, says, "Following a car accident, Franck Ribery, who was not driving the vehicle, has been diagnosed with a mild head injury," adding, "He will precautionarily rest for a few days."

Ribery had earlier had a deadly accident, something which left him with serious facial injuries as a child. The winger turned out to be one of the best, not just wherever he played but also was a big name in European club football.

He had famously won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in the year 2013. Besides the Champions League, Ribery was quite a consistent performer in the Bundesliga as well. He played 71 minutes in Salernitana's 1-1 draw against Bologna in Serie A.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 12:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).