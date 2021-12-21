Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI): India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Tuesday said that he will learn from his mistakes and he will strive to do better in the upcoming tournaments.

Kidambi on Sunday scripted history as he became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships.

"I am sure there will be some negatives, I will sit down with my coach and try to find out what mistakes I did, I will work on them to get better for the next tournament. I played really well I feel, my coach will be the best person to tell me what went wrong," Kidambi told ANI.

"Next tournament will be India Open, I will try to work hard and improve from here," he added.

The former world No. 1 Srikanth became the first Indian to win a silver in the men's singles at the badminton world championships, with Prakash Padukone (1983), B Sai Praneeth (2019), and Lakshya Sen (2021) winning a bronze each.

In the summit clash in Sapin, the Indian was defeated by Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-15, 22-20 on Sunday. The final lasted for 43 minutes.

Coming to the final match, the 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15.

Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal. Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games. (ANI)

