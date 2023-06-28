London [UK], June 28 (ANI): The Wimbledon championship is set to begin on Monday. Carlos Alcaraz will enter the tournament as Men's World No 1 seed. Iga Swiatek is the Women's World No 1 seed.

On Wednesday, the latest seeding lists were published and Spain national Carlos Alcaraz took the World No 1 spot.

As per the official website of Wimbledon, "Alcaraz, who returned to the No.1 ranking on Monday after winning his first grass court title at the Queen's Club, is projected to meet seven-time champion and No.2 seed Novak Djokovic in the men's final."

Further stating, "In 2020 the All England Club took the decision to discontinue the use of a grass court seeding formula and that seedings would follow Tour rankings for both men's and women's singles draws."

Carlos Alcaraz will be playing in his third Wimbledon tournament. He reached the second round on his debut in 2021 and the fourth round 12 months ago.

Novak Djokovic, after winning the French Open will now be looking to win the Wimbledon and equal Roger Federer's Wimbledon record of eight men's singles titles.

According to the official website of Wimbledon, The 36-year-old Serb has a phenomenal record at Wimbledon. He has won the last four editions of The Championships and hasn't lost a match, since retiring in his 2017 quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic will also be aiming to extend his grand slam title wins. He hopes to extend his Grand Slam tally to 24 after winning the opening two of the year in Melbourne and Paris.

In the Men's category, Daniil Medvedev and Norway's Casper Ruud, a recent runner-up at Roland-Garros, are the No.3 and No.4 seeds respectively. (ANI)

