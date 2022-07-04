Roseau [Dominica], July 4 (ANI): All-rounder Rovman Powell, who helped West Indies clinch victory against Bangladesh in the second T20I, praised his batting coach for giving him better options against spin.

Powell's knock of 61 runs took West Indies to a 35-run win over Bangladesh, in the second T20I of the two-match series, here at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Latest Transfer News: 5 Clubs That Can Sign Manchester United Superstar This Summer.

"The plan is simple, get a start, get myself in as I can always make it up. Was a very good wicket, unfortunate only two games here, wish we had three games here. A lot of credit has to go to my batting coach back home, he gave me better options against spin," said Powell in a post-match presentation.

"Their (WI bowlers) execution was good, we did get wickets in the powerplay, getting three sets the match up perfectly in T20Is. Thanks to the people of Dominica, the fans were fantastic, hats off to them," he added.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic on Course for Seventh Wimbledon Title; Sets Up Quarters Clash Against Jannik Sinner.

Chasing a target of 194 runs, Bangladesh got off to a bad start. Bangladesh needed to score at almost 10 runs an over to claim victory and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan certainly played his part as he contributed an unbeaten 68.

The issue was he received little support from his teammates as wickets fell at regular intervals and Bangladesh fell some 35 runs short of victory.

It was the Bangladesh top-order that failed to fire, with openers Anamul Haque (3) and Liton Das (5) going cheaply and skipper Mahmudullah (11) not fairing much better after coming in at No.4.

A 55-run stand between Shakib and Afif Hossain (34) provided the visitors with a glimmer of hope, but West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran rotated his bowlers well to ensure the victory target was never seriously threatened. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)