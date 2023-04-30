New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): As Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turned 36 today, the cricket fraternity rallied to shower its heartfelt wishes on the 'Hitman'.

Both former and current Indian cricketers led the way as wishes poured in for the India captain on his 36th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, former India batter Yuvraj Singh wished his 'brothaman' and hoped the India captain would bring loads of trophies this year.

https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1652528284121600000

"Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you've done well & should feel proud of how far you've come hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love," former India batter Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wished Rohit Sharma "good luck and success".

https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1652520082411753473

"Happy Birthday @ImRo45. I wish you good luck and success. May you have another year filled with new achievements for yourself and Indian cricket. Stay blessed always brother. #HappyBirthdayRohit," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1652379852643655680

Indian Premier League franchise and Rohit's team Mumbai Indians also took to Twitter and said, "To muNbiicaa raajaa, our skipper, aaplaa Ro, sab ka Hitman: here's to a journey of a lifetime and so much more to come. Happy birthday, @ImRo45."

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1652515809665880065

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted, "440 international matches, 17057 international runs and 43 international hundreds. The only cricketer to score Three ODI double hundreds Here's wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45, a very happy birthday."

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram and posted a story for Rohit Sharma.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday bro. Cheers to you for another trip around the sun," Dhawan said in an Instagram story.

Test batter Ajinkya Rahane also wished India captain and posted, "Keep shining on and off the field. Cheers to a wonderful year ahead!"

Rohit, who is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday, is the only batsman to hit three ODI double hundreds. He was a member of Team India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs.

This right-handed batter has entertained and mesmerised audiences worldwide with his classy strokeplay and calm mindset while batting or captaining his side. He is among the best players of Pull shot in the game, often employing it during powerplay overs in white-ball cricket. But there is also a patient and determined side of him visible when he dons the white colours. This versatility makes him a perfect all-format batter of the modern era.

Even if there are a lot of wishes, there is only one that stands out, that Rohit Sharma wins the ICC World Cup in 2023 to break the country's trophy drought. (ANI)

