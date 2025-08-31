Shymkent [Kazakhstan], August 31 (ANI): India's Ankur Mittal produced a world record-shattering performance on the final day of the Asian Shooting Championships 2025 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, to clinch gold in the men's double trap event as India concluded the event with a new high.

With a final tally of 99 medals, including 50 gold, India registered its most successful campaign at the Asian Shooting Championship, adding 35 more from their previous outing at the 15th Asian Championships in Changwon, South Korea. Host nation Kazakhstan followed in second, while China occupied the third spot in the medals tally of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship.

The Indian shooter managed 107 hits across his four rounds to set a new world record, finishing well clear of Kazakhstan's Artyom Chikulayev (98) and Kuwait's Ahmad Alaffasi (96), who completed the podium with silver and bronze, respectively, according to Olympics.com.

Ankur also combined with Bhanu Pratap Singh and Harshvardhan Kaviya to win the team bronze in the double trap team event. India's prolific run continued in the 25m centre fire pistol as Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu stole the limelight with an individual gold medal.

Sandhu tallied 583 to edge out the Republic of Korea's Lee Jaekyoon (580) and the Islamic Republic of Iran's Javad Foroughi (579). Olympian Gurpreet Singh also racked up 579 to place fourth but narrowly missed out on a medal on the criteria.

The troika of Sandhu, Gurpreet, and Ankur Goel combined to amass 1,733 points to clinch the team gold ahead of Vietnam (1,720) and Iran (1,700).

In the women's 50m rifle prone event, Manini Kaushik finished third and bagged the bronze medal. Shooting consistently across her six series, Kaushik finished with a total of 617.8, marginally behind South Korea's Im Hana and Lee Eunseo. Both tallied 620.2, but Im Hana was deemed the gold medal winner on countback.

Though Sift Kaur Samra (617.9) placed ahead of Kaushik and South Korea's Yelin Choi (620.1) and occupied the third spot on the leaderboard, both were competing for ranking points only (RPO) and were ineligible for medals. Along with Surabhi Bhardwaj and Vidarsa Vinod, Manini also finished on the podium with a team silver in the event.

Later in the day, India swept the podium in the women's double trap, with Anushka Singh Bhati (93), Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle (89), and Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor (87) claiming the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

Asian Shooting Championship 2025: A look at Indian medal winners:

10m air pistol: Silver (men's team): Anmol Jain/Saurabh Chaudhary/Aditya Malra, Bronze (mixed): Saurabh Chaudhary/Suruchi Singh, Bronze (women's individual): Manu Bhaker, Bronze (women's team): Manu Bhaker/Suruchi Singh/Palak Gulia

25m pistol: Bronze (women's team): Manu Bhaker/Esha Singh/Simranpreet Kaur Brar,

25m centre fire pistol: Gold (men's individual): Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Gold (men's team): Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu/Gurpreet Singh/Ankur Goel

25m rapid fire pistol: Silver (men's individual): Anish Bhanwala, Silver (men's team): Anish Bhanwala/Neeraj Kumar/Adarsh Singh

25m standard pistol: Gold (men's individual): Gurpreet Singh, Gold (men's team): Gurpreet Singh/Amanpreet Singh/Harsh GuptaSilver (men's individual): Amanpreet Singh

50m pistol: Silver (men's team): Yogesh Kumar/Amanpreet Singh/Ravinder Singh

10m air rifle: Gold (men's team): Rudrankksh Patil/Arjun Babuta/Kiran Jadhav, Gold (women's individual): Elavenil ValarivanBronze (women's team): Elavenil Valarivan/Mehuli Ghosh/Ananya Naidu, Gold (mixed): Elavenil Valarivan/Arjun Babuta

50m rifle prone: Bronze (women's individual): Manini Kaushik, Silver (women's team): Manini Kaushik/Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole/Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod

50m rifle 3 positions: Gold (women's team): Sift Kaur Samra/Ashi Chouksey/Anjum Moudgil, Gold (women's individual): Sift Kaur Samra, Gold (men's individual): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Silver (men's team): Aishwary Tomar/Chain Singh/Akhil Sheoran

Trap: Gold (women's individual): Neeru Dhanda, Gold (women's team): Neeru Dhanda/Aashima Ahlawat/Preeti Rajak, Silver (men's individual): Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Bronze (women's individual): Aashima Ahlawat

Double trap: Gold (men's individual): Ankur Mittal, Bronze (men's team): Ankur Mittal/Bhanu Pratap Singh/Harshvardhan Kaviya,Gold (women's individual): Anushka Singh Bhati, Silver (women's individual): Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle, Bronze (women's individual): Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor, Gold (women's team): Anushka Singh Bhati/Rajkuwar Pranil Ingle/Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor

Skeet: Gold (men's individual): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bronze (mixed): Ganemat Sekhon/Abhay Singh Sekhon, Bronze (women's team): Maheshwari Chauhan/Ganemat Sekhon/Raiza Dhillon,

Asian Junior Shooting Championships 2025: Indian medal winners:

10m air pistol: Gold (men's individual): Kapil Bainsla, Gold (women's individual): Rashmika Sahgal, Gold (women's team): Rashmika Sahgal/Vanshika Chaudhary/Mohini Singh, Gold (mixed): Vanshika Chaudhary/Jonathan Gavin Antony, Silver (men's team): Kapil Bainsla/Jonathan Gavin Antony/Vijay Tomar, Bronze (men's individual): Jonathan Gavin Antony

Youth 10m air pistol: Gold (women's individual): Kanak Budhwar, Gold (women's team): Kanak Budhwar/Agam Grewal/Gamberya Gowda, Gold (men's individual): Girish Gupta, Gold (men's team): Girish Gupta/Dev Pratap/Jonathan Gavin Antony, Gold (mixed): Ganesh Gupta/Gamberya Gowda, Silver (women's individual): Agam Grewal

10m air rifle: Gold (men's individual): Abhinav Shaw, Gold (men's team): Abhinav Shaw/Naraen Pranav/Himanshu, Gold (women's team): Shambhavi Kshirsagar/Hrudya Sri Kondur/Isha Anil Taksale

Skeet: Gold (women's individual): Mansi Raghuwanshi, Gold (men's team): Harmehar Singh Lally/Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodia/Atul Singh Rajawat, Silver (women's individual): Yashasvi Rathore, Silver (men's individual): Harmehar Singh Lally, Bronze (men's individual): Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodia

25m pistol: Gold (women's individual): Payal Khatri, Gold (men's individual): Suraj Sharma, Silver (women's individual): Naamya Kapoor, Silver (women's team): Tejaswini/Payal Khatri/Riya Shirish Thatte, Silver (men's individual): Abhinav ChoudharyBronze (men's individual): Mukesh Nelavalli, Bronze (men's team): Mukesh Nelavalli/Abhinav Choudhary/Suraj SharmaBronze (women's individual): Tejaswini

25m rapid fire pistol: Gold (men's team): Sameer Gulia/Suraj Sharma/Abhinav Choudhary, Bronze (men's individual): Sameer Gulia

25m standard pistol: Gold (men's team): Mukesh Nelavalli/Suraj Sharma/Tanishq Naidu, Silver (men's individual): Suraj SharmaBronze (men's individual): Tanishq Naidu

50m 3 positions: Gold (women's individual): Anushka Thokur, Gold (women's team): Anushka Thokur/Prachi Gaikwad/Mahit Sandhu

Trap: Gold (women's individual): Sabeera Haris, Gold (men's team): Aryavansh Tyagi/Arjun/Udhav Singh Rathore, Gold (women's team): Sabeera Haris/Addya Katyal/Bhavya Tripathi, Silver (men's individual): Aryavansh Tyagi, Silver (women's individual): Addya Katyal, Silver (mixed): Aryavansh Tyagi/Bhavya Tripathi

50m pistol: Gold (men's team): Abhinav Choudhary, Umesh Choudhary, Mukesh Nelavalli

50m rifle prone: Gold (men's team): Sami Ulah Khan, Adriyan Karmakar, Kushagra Singh Rajawat, Silver (women's individual): Prachi Gaikwad, Bronze (women's team): Prachi Gaikwad/Anushka Thokur/Tejal Nathawat

Double trap: Gold (men's team): Hatim Khan Mohammed/Manavrajsinh Chudasama/Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat,Silver (men's individual): Hatim Khan Mohammed, Silver (women's team silver): Krishika Joshi/Avani Alankar Koli/Smita Sawant, Bronze (men's individual): Manavrajsinh Chudasama, Bronze (women's individual): Avani Alankar Koli. (ANI)

