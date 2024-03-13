New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Wednesday.
Gujarat Giants Women
Laura Wolvaardt c Shafali Verma b Marizanne Kapp 7
Beth Mooney b Marizanne Kapp 0
Dayalan Hemalatha b Jonassen 4
Phoebe Litchfield c Radha Yadav b Minnu Mani 21
Ashleigh Gardner b Minnu Mani 12
Bharati Fulmali b Shikha Pandey 42
Kathryn Bryce not out 28
Tanuja Kanwar b Shikha Pandey 0
Shabnam Shakil run out 1
Meghna Singh run out 4
Mannat Kashyap not out 0
Extras: (b-1, lb-4, w-2) 7
Total: 126/9 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 12-2, 16-3, 39-4, 48-5, 116-6, 116-7, 118-8, 122-9
Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-17-2, Shikha Pandey 4-0-23-2, Jonassen 4-0-32-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-17-0, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-20-0, Minnu Mani 2-0-9-2, Alice Capsey 1-0-3-0
Delhi Capitals Women
Meg Lanning run out 18
Shafali Verma c Phoebe Litchfield b Tanuja Kanwar 71
Alice Capsey c Mannat Kashyap b Tanuja Kanwar 0
Jemimah Rodrigues not out 38
Marizanne Kapp not out 0
Extras: (w-2) 2
Total: 129/3 in 13.1 overs
Fall of wickets: 31-1, 31-2, 125-3
Bowling: Shabnam Shakil 2-0-15-0, Kathryn Bryce 1-0-16-0, Tanuja Kanwar 4-1-20-2, Meghna Singh 2-0-28-0, Ashleigh Gardner 2-0-28-0, Mannat Kashyap 2.1-0-22-0.
