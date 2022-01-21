New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels the Blue Tigresses were "unfortunate" not to get the three points against IR Iran in the Asian Cup.

Iran held India to a 0-0 draw in their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Group A clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

"I am extremely impressed by the manner the girls played. They were unfortunate not to get three points. The Iranian goalkeeper also came up with some amazing saves which further denies us," AIFF quoted Bhaichung as saying.

"The first match is always the most difficult one, and the manner we operated tactically pleased me like anything. The Blue Tigresses were so organized, and maintained their shape all throughout.

"They were able to open up during the attacks, and narrow it down while defending - all of which are hallmarks of a well-drilled squad," he added.

Bhaichung praised India women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby for doing an "awesome" job.

"Coach Thomas Dennerby needs to be complemented. He has done an awesome job. We came across as a well-trained team. We moved back to positions fast, and there was always someone to support the other," Bhaichung, the first Indian footballer to play 100 international matches, said.

"Maybe, looking back, the experience of a Bala Devi upfront may have been handy. But injuries are part and parcel of football, and I am confident the others will fill in the void," he added.

Group A of the AFC women's Asian Cup is currently led by China PR, who have three points after defeating Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, while India share the second spot with IR Iran, with both sides having a point apiece. (ANI)

