It is time for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 after having won the first ODI. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 will take place at the Boland Park in Paarl today, January 21, 2022 (Friday) from 02:00 pm IST onwards. Star Sports Network happens to be the official broadcasters of the India Tour of South Africa 2021-22, but is IND vs SA 2nd ODI live telecast available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? We have all the answers you are searching for! India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

The Men in Blue will be hoping to bounce back and stay alive in the series after losing the first ODI. It will be interesting to see if India resort to some changes to the playing XI for this ODI or not after the defeat in the preceding fixture.

Is IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs SA ODI. IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

