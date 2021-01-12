Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) KiNi RR Sports beat Heron Sports by 40 runs to win the India Nippon Cup T20 tournament for women, which concluded here on Tuesday.

The tournament is a part of Falcons Sports Golden Jubilee Celebrations and a lot of top women cricketers took part in the tournament.

KiNi RR Sports scored 132/8 batting first and then bowled out Heron Sports for 92.

Former India batter VR Vanitha was adjudged player of the final.

In the match for the third-fourth place, Ameya Aposrts won the game by seven wickets. India spinner Anuja Patil was adjudged player of the match.

