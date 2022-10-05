Dubai [UAE], October 5 (ANI): Women's T20 Cricket will return to the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Australia, following the competition's enormous success in 2022, according to announcements made on Wednesday by the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia.

The 23rd Commonwealth Games will include 20 sports, with competitions taking place in a number of Victoria state locations. A complete schedule for the multi-sport competition was unveiled, with debuts for golf, BMX, and coastal rowing.

ICC General Manager Cricket, Wasim Khan, expressed excitement towards the growth of women's cricket, taking it one step closer to fulfilling its ambitions of being included in the Olympic Games.

"We are delighted to know that women's cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. It will be another significant landmark for the sport after its huge success in recent years, including Birmingham. The continued growth and upward trajectory of both the women's game and T20 cricket fits perfectly with our long-term ambitions that include being part of the Olympic Games," he said.

"Women's cricket has witnessed a sharp upward curve with rising standards and a rapidly increasing fan base. The sight of 86,174 fans in Melbourne for the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 still lives strong in our memories and so we just can't wait for another opportunity to showcase the women's game, this time in Victoria in 2026," added Khan.

After winning in Birmingham and holding on to defeat India by nine runs at Edgbaston in August, Australia will be the defending gold medalist in the Women's T20 competition. New Zealand defeated England in the bronze medal match by chasing down the home team's score of 110 in just 12 overs.

With four regional centres in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, and Gippsland, Victoria 2026 will take place from March 17-29, 2026. (ANI)

