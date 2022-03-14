Hamilton [New Zealand], March 14 (ANI): Fargana Hoque's 71 runs knock, backed Fahima Khatun's fiery spell, helped Bangladesh defeat Pakistan in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup, here at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday.

Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen's knock of 104 runs went in vain as Fahima Khatun scalped three wickets and provided her side a victory by 9 runs.

Also Read | West Ham's Ukrainian Striker Andriy Yarmolenko Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring for West Ham Against Aston Villa (Watch Video).

Chasing 235, Pakistan had a good start as both the opening batters provided momentum to the team. It was in the 24th over when they lost their first wicket after Nahida Khan was dismissed by Rumana Ahmed, with the team's total at 91/1.

Skipper Bisamh Maroof then came to the crease and took her side to the 150-run mark. Her stint was short-lived as she was sent back by Jahanara Alam after scoring 31 runs.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Later, Omaima Sohail joined Sidra Ameen and tried to anchor the innings but was dismissed by Fahima Khatun.

Omaima's dismissal was followed by four more wickets as Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, and Sidra Nawaz also departed, with Pakistan's score at 187/7. Sidra Ameen stood as the last hope for Pakistan and tried her best to take her side to victory.

She, along with Diana Baig, took Pakistan across the 200-run mark but the latter departed after scoring 12 runs. Then, Sidra Ameen was run out for 104 runs and this ended Pakistan's hope of winning the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter's knocks of 71 and 44 runs, respectively helped them set up a defendable target of 235 runs.

Brief score: Bangladesh 234/4 (Fargana Hoque 71, Sharmin Akhter 44; Nashra Sandhu 3-41) vs Pakistan 225/9 (Sidra Ameen 104, Nahida Khan 43; Fahima Khatun 3-38) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)