New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Indian women hockey's core group will return to the national camp in Bengaluru on Sunday to restart the preparations for the Tokyo Games after a 10-day break.

The 25-member Olympic core group will undergo mandatory quarantine before the commencement of training.

In January, the team toured Argentina where it played seven matches against the home country's junior, B team and the senior side, ranked number 2 in the world. That was the team's first tour in 12 months.

In February, the team travelled to Dusseldorf, Germany where they played four matches against their hosts' senior side.

"Getting these matches were absolutely important for us to analyse the level we are at and the work required to improve in specific areas ahead of the Olympics," chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

"In the upcoming camp too, we will be focusing on these areas and also keeping up with our fitness will be a priority."

On April 9, the SAI had announced a three-week "summer vacation" at its various National Centres of Excellence all over the country owing to the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases but said that the Olympic-bound athletes will continue to train at their ongoing camps.

The 25-member probable list:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur and Nisha.

Midfoelders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Namita Toppo.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita, Rashmita Minz.

