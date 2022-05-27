Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): After securing a place in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday, Velocity's batter Kiran Navigire said that she was excited to bat against Trailblazers and she added that she loves hitting maximums.

The Trailblazers, despite winning the encounter against Velocity by 16 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, couldn't keep Velocity under 158 and have thus been knocked out of the tournament on the basis of the NRR.

The star of the match, Kiran Navgire's innings of 69 runs guided her team to cross the 158 mark and even after losing, made it to the final match. Talking about her innings she said, The plan was to score 160 as soon as possible.

"I was really excited to bat as I didn't get to bat in the last game. I was hoping to bat up the order and wanted to play to my strengths. The plan was to score 160 as soon as possible, and we would have chased if I had stayed till the end. I keep working on my strength which is to hit sixes and I absolutely love hitting sixes," said Kiran in the post-match conference.

Talking about Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma and spinner Sneh Rana, Navigire said, "I am playing with Deepti and Sneh for the first time and they told me that you will be batting up the order and asked me to play my natural game to get a win for my side."

Coming to the match, the fifties from openers Sabbhineni Meghana (73 runs) and Jemima Rodrigues (66 runs) for Trailblazers also did not work to take the team to the final.

Trailblazers needed to restrict Velocity within 158 runs to enter the final but they failed as Velocity smashed 174/9 in 20 overs.

The final of the Women's T20 Challenge will be played between Velocity and Supernovas on Saturday at MCA Stadium in Pune. (ANI)

