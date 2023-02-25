Cape Town [South Africa], February 25 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is among the nine players shortlisted for the 'Player of the Tournament' award for the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, with fans getting a chance to vote for the winner.

The T20 World Cup in South Africa has seen some superb performances from players and teams alike, with many contests going down to the wire.

Australia and South Africa have reached Sunday's decider which will be played on February 26 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Nine exceptional performers have been nominated for the Player of the Tournament shortlist, with all of them impressing and winning matches for their sides.

Players from Australia dominate the shortlist, with three nominees from the reigning champions.

Two players from England and South Africa feature and one each from India and the West Indies also make the list of nominees, with the fans getting the chance to vote and decide the winner.

-Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs at an average of 72 with two fifties, three catches)

The experienced all-rounder has been a model of consistency in South Africa and was a major reason why England progressed all the way to the semi-final stages unbeaten.

Sciver-Brunt has more runs than any other player heading into the final and has also made strong contributions with the ball and in the field in yet another excellent all-round tournament.

-Sophie Ecclestone (11 wickets at an average of 7.54)

The England spinner showed exactly why she is rated as the Number 1 bowler in the world with another eye-catching display in South Africa.

No bowler has collected more wickets than Ecclestone and her superb economy rate of 4.15 is also the best of all front-line bowlers at the tournament.

-Meg Lanning (139 runs at an average of 69.50)

While Lanning is yet to register a massive score this tournament, the Australia captain has three valuable knocks in the 40s to her name.

Lanning's unbeaten 49* against India in the cut-throat semi-final on Thursday was pivotal in helping Australia boost their total in the final over. -Alyssa Healy (171 runs at an average of 57)

It is no surprise to see Healy's name listed among the leading run scorers at the tournament as the experienced wicket-keeper batter can always be relied upon to lift her game when required.

Healy has two half-centuries to her name already in South Africa, with the pick of the bunch coming against New Zealand in Australia's tournament opener when she hit a quickfire 55 to help set up the win.

-Richa Ghosh (136 runs at an average of 68)

The India teenager shone in her role as a finisher in South Africa, smashing two scores in the 40s including an unbeaten 47 against England that took her side to within sight of victory.

Ghosh was only dismissed twice from five innings at the tournament and scored at a strike rate greater than 130 that further displayed her attacking prowess.

-Hayley Matthews (130 runs at an average of 43.33, four wickets at an average of 22.25, four catches)

The West Indies captain performed admirably in all facets of the game in South Africa, often dragging her side close to victory with some excellent efforts with both bat and ball.

Matthew's best performance came against Ireland, when the 24-year-old scored a half-century with the bat and backed that up with figures of 1/32 and two catches to claim the Player of the Match award.

-Ash Gardner (81 runs at an average 40.50, nine wickets at an average of 11.66)

The Australia all-rounder has already collected two Player of the Match awards at the tournament and is sure to be a vital component in her side's push for a third straight T20 World Cup title in Sunday's final.

Gardner picked up the excellent figures of 5/12 during Australia's tournament opener against New Zealand and was just as influential in the cut-throat semi-final against India when she added a quickfire 31 and bowling figures of 2/37.

Laura Wolvaardt (169 runs at an average of 42.25)

Wolvaardt has got better the longer this tournament has progressed, with the 23-year-old contributing back-to-back half-centuries at the top of South Africa's batting order to guide her side into Sunday's final.

The right-hander's knock in the semis against England was crucial to the overall outcome of the match and she will be relied upon for more runs against Australia in the title decider.

Tazmin Brits (176 runs at an average of 44, six catches)

The South Africa opener has been a revelation at the top of the order this tournament and her form with the bat has helped the hosts make it all the way to Sunday's final against Australia.

Brits saved her best performance for when it mattered most with a stylish 68 against England in the semi-final and the four catches she collected in the same game helped the 32-year-old claim the Player of the Match award. (ANI)

