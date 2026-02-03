Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): Gujarat has achieved a major milestone in the civil aviation sector after being conferred the prestigious 'Best State for Promotion of Aviation Ecosystem' award at Wings India-2026, held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28 to 31.

Gujarat Civil Aviation Commissioner KL Bachani said the award reflects the state's consistent progress in strengthening aviation infrastructure and policy support. The honour was presented by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

Bachani stated that the award recognises Gujarat's outstanding performance in aviation-related infrastructure, including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities and the aircraft leasing sector. Telangana and Uttarakhand were also named joint winners in the same category.

He emphasised that this achievement is dedicated to the state government's far-sighted vision under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to make Gujarat's aviation sector a key engine of economic growth and to extend air connectivity to the common man. This honour reflects Gujarat's commitment to creating world-class infrastructure and making air travel more accessible for citizens.

The award highlights Gujarat's commitment to developing world-class aviation infrastructure and improving air travel accessibility.

Notably, Gujarat had earlier received the 'Best State with a Dedicated Outlook for the Sector' award at Wings India-2022 and 'Best State with a Dedicated Lookout for Aviation Sector' at Wings India-2024, underscoring its sustained excellence in the aviation domain. (ANI)

