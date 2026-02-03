Yerevan [Armenia], February 3 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday called on Armenia's Defence Minister Suren Papkyan during his official visit to the country, holding discussions aimed at deepening defence cooperation between India and Armenia.

During the visit, General Chauhan also inaugurated the IT Lab and Distance Learning Centre at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Armenia. He further visited the National Defence Research University (NDRU), where he addressed faculty and students on the evolving global security environment, structural transformation, and the emergence of technology as a key determinant of power.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS lead the Indian Delegation for an office call on with His Excellency Mr Suren Papkyan, Minister of Defence, The Republic of Armenia. Discussions focused on strengthening Defence Cooperation across range of security issues concerning both the Nations."

In another post on X, HQ IDS added, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS inaugurated IT Lab and Distance Learning Centre at Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia at Yerevan."

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS, visited the National Defence Research University #NDRU, Armenia, where he addressed faculty and students on the evolving global security environment, structural transformation and emergence of technology as a key determinant of power", another post by HQ IDS noted.

According to HQ IDS, CDS Anil Chauhan spoke about the changing nature of war, with an emphasis on revolution in military affairs. He highlighted that technology is changing the character of war, especially as we graduate towards multi-domain operations.

He also covered the nuances of the new domains of warfare, viz Cyber, EW, Space and Cognitive.

Earlier, he also interacted with Lt Gen Edward Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, to explore avenues to further enhance defence cooperation between the two Nations.

"The interaction reflected the shared commitment to deepen strategic partnership and promote mutual capability development", the post added.

On Monday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan received a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome from the Armenian Armed Forces during his official visit to Yerevan.

During the visit, General Chauhan also paid tributes and laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, which commemorates the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the genocide.

The Indian defence delegation, led by CDS Chauhan, arrived in Armenia on Sunday for a four-day official visit, marking another step in strengthening bilateral defence ties between India and Armenia. (ANI)

