Colombo, Apr 27 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the rain-delayed women's Tri-series opener here on Sunday.

The match has been reduced to 39 overs per side after thundershowers led to a delay of three hours.

Teams:

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Hansima Karunaratne, Piyumi Wathsala, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani.

