Hamilton [New Zealand], March 12 (ANI): After facing a 155-run defeat against India in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Saturday, West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor emphasized on team's poor bowling performance.

Brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur were backed by courageous bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 155 runs. This is West Indies' first defeat in the tournament.

"I don't think we bowled the way we wanted to. Gave away too many short balls. I thought Harman and Smriti batted really well. We just couldn't get back from that. The start they gave us was brilliant. Probably it was important for one of them to stay there. But they did really well," said Stafanie Taylor in the post-match presentation.

"The batters who came in didn't capitalize. The positive would be the opening partnership. I think we did well in that area. Dottin is good as well (Injury concerns put to rest)" she added.

Batting first, Indian opening batter Smriti scored 123 from 119 balls while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109 from just 107 deliveries as star duo guided Women in Blue to a massive total of 317/8. The score of 317 is the highest by the Indian women's team in the World Cup.

West Indies collapsed for 162 in the 40.3 overs. Jhulan Goswami scalped her record-breaking wicket in the 36th over while Sneh Rana ended the day with three wickets against her name. (ANI)

