Wroclaw [Poland], August 14 (ANI): India won a gold medal in the Compound Cadet Women team event in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday here in Wroclaw.

India defeated Turkey 228-216 in the finals to win a gold medal in the ongoing competition.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat Finds Support from Sports Fraternity After Indian Wrestler Opened Up About her Struggles During Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian team comprised of Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, and Ridhi Varshini and they brought out a dominant performance to throw opponents Turkey off their mark.

On August 10, the Indian compound archery girls and the mixed team smashed two junior(U-18) world records during the qualification stages of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Priya Gurjar, who shot 696 for individual pole, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for 2067/2160 points and smashed the standing women's team world record by 22 points.

The old record was held by the USA at 2045/2160 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)