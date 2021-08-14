After a difficult Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the women's 53kg wrestling event, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat opened up about her struggles, the challenges she faced in her Olympics campaign and also spoke up about her mental health issues. After reportedly throwing tantrums on reaching Tokyo and then choosing to wear the jersey of a private sponsor apart from the one that the Indian athletes were supposed to wear and also, Phogat was handed a suspension by the Wrestling Federation of India.Vinesh Phogat Uncertain About Wrestling Future After Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says, ‘I’m Truly Broken’

She seems to be in a very dark phase in her life as of now but the sports fraternity showed their support for her, giving her strength and courage to go through this situation.  Check out some of the tweets:

Indian hockey player Rupinder Singh offered his support: 

Shubman Gill, young Indian batsman too tweeted:

'Paris Olympics is waiting for you'

Here's what Heena Sidhu had to say: 

'You are my idol'

Phogat, while writing for the Indian Express, had stated that she was uncertain about her wrestling future. "I don't know when I will return (to the mat). Maybe I won't. I feel I was better off with that broken leg. I had something to correct. Now my body is not broken, but I'm truly broken," she had written,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).