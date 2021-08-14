After a difficult Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the women's 53kg wrestling event, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat opened up about her struggles, the challenges she faced in her Olympics campaign and also spoke up about her mental health issues. After reportedly throwing tantrums on reaching Tokyo and then choosing to wear the jersey of a private sponsor apart from the one that the Indian athletes were supposed to wear and also, Phogat was handed a suspension by the Wrestling Federation of India.Vinesh Phogat Uncertain About Wrestling Future After Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says, ‘I’m Truly Broken’

She seems to be in a very dark phase in her life as of now but the sports fraternity showed their support for her, giving her strength and courage to go through this situation. Check out some of the tweets:

Indian hockey player Rupinder Singh offered his support:

More strength to you, @Phogat_Vinesh. You will fight through this difficult phase, like you always do. Rab Rakha!#IndiaSupportsVineshpic.twitter.com/3jEqsuSSwU — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) August 13, 2021

Shubman Gill, young Indian batsman too tweeted:

An athlete always gives their best for their country no matter the outcome. @Phogat_Vinesh you are and will always be a champion athlete of India. — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) August 14, 2021

'Paris Olympics is waiting for you'

छोटी बहन @Phogat_Vinesh जीवन के हर मोड़ पर उतार चढ़ाव है बस बिना रुके बिना थके आगे बढ़ते रहना है ओर किसी चीज़ से घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है 💪 हम Champion Vinesh Phogat को दोबारा ओर भी मज़बूती के साथ Wrestling Mat पर देखना चाहते है 💪 Paris Olympic तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है🙌🇮🇳👍 https://t.co/APID6PpmLI — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 13, 2021

Here's what Heena Sidhu had to say:

@Phogat_Vinesh I read about you suffering from depression in 2019. I went through the same and it was very ugly. I hope you are taking professional help, becuase it's better fighting it with a team, just like sports. If you want to speak about it, I am here 4 u.. 😊😊 — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 13, 2021

'You are my idol'

Every 🏅 we celebrate and every missed opportunity we thoroughly criticize, the difference is just 1 goal, 1 point or 1cm. But the effort is always 110%. @Phogat_Vinesh you are my idol and a champion by all means 💐🏅 #Wrestling https://t.co/MKEHMZJUvS via @IndianExpress — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) August 13, 2021

Phogat, while writing for the Indian Express, had stated that she was uncertain about her wrestling future. "I don't know when I will return (to the mat). Maybe I won't. I feel I was better off with that broken leg. I had something to correct. Now my body is not broken, but I'm truly broken," she had written,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).