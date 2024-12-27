New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): World Boxing adds Asia as the newest member and India will be playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of Asian Boxing. As a rising powerhouse in international boxing, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will have seven key positions in the newly formed organizational structure of the interim body including president Ajay Singh, who has been appointed as a board member.

Indian officials will have representation across all key commissions, ensuring a decisive voice in policy-making and strategic direction. This includes BFI secretary general, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, who will have a key voice as part of the Olympic Commission and BFI treasurer, Digvijay Singh, who will officiate as part of the Finance and Audit Committee.

"The creation of Asian Boxing marks a significant milestone for World Boxing and a crucial step toward ensuring that boxing remains a part of the Olympic Games in LA 2028 and beyond. India is proud to be at the heart of this transformative initiative, actively contributing to the process of securing boxing's Olympic future. With strong representation across key commissions, India is strategically positioned to influence key policies, drive the development of Indian boxing, and champion the growth and prominence of the sport not only within the country but across Asia. Through our efforts in partnership with World Boxing, India is playing a central role in advancing boxing's standards and reinforcing its commitment to excellence at the global level," said Ajay Singh on the formation of the interim Asian body and BFI's role.

Tokyo Olympic medalist, Lovlina Borgohain, will be part of the newly formed Athlete Commission and will be representing athlete voices for Asian and global boxing.

As one of three members of the Athletes' Commission, Lovlina Borgohain highlighted the significance of the governing body and the key role India and she can play: "It is an honour to represent India as a member of the Athletes' Commission in Asian Boxing. This is a vital platform to ensure that athletes' voices are heard and prioritized in the decision-making process. My focus will be on advocating for better training infrastructure, fair opportunities, and robust support systems throughout Asia that empower boxers to excel on the global stage. India's active participation in this body reinforces our commitment to fostering talent and promoting boxing as a leading sport across Asia and together, we can create a future where athletes thrive and the sport reaches new heights of excellence."

BFI Vice President (North Zone) Narender Kumar Nirwan will officiate as part of the Constitution Commission while BFI Disciplinary & Disputes Commission Chairman, D P Bhatt, will be part of the newly formed Sports and Competition Commission. Dr Karanjeet Singh will be part of the Medical Commission in the newly formed Asian body.

Together, their involvement underlines India's commitment to ensure the presence of boxing as a prominent Olympic discipline as well as promoting and reinforcing the nation's growing leadership in the sport.

This announcement builds on India's recent successes, including obtaining hosting rights for the prestigious World Boxing Cup Final 2025 and the World Boxing Congress 2025. Set for November 2025, these newly allocated events highlight India's organizational strengths while strengthening its position as a global powerhouse for boxing development. (ANI)

