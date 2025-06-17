Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 17 (ANI): After making a successful India debut in February this year, the World Padel League (WPL), licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., announced the return of its much-anticipated third season. The league, supported by the Indian Padel Federation, is set to take place between August 12 to August 16 at the Nesco Centre in Mumbai, promising fans world-class padel action.

In the upcoming season, WPL is set to grow from four franchises to six, with two new teams joining the mix. The addition of the new teams is a testament to the growth and popularity of padel in India and the continued success of WPL in its debut year in the country. In the past year, India has witnessed over double growth in padel participation and infrastructure development, signalling the country's growing appetite for the sport.

With the successful conclusion of the previous season in February 2025, which saw 32 international players battle it out for the trophy, the stage is now set for an even more exciting third edition. The upcoming season promises five days of action-packed matches in the heart of Mumbai, featuring top global padel players - a treat and a massive opportunity for the Indian padel community.

Expressing excitement for the upcoming season, Hemali Sharma, Co-Founder, World Padel League, said, "The growth of padel in India has been a journey to watch out for. Just six months since our last edition, Season 3 of the WPL marks a major milestone as we expand the scale of competition and set new benchmarks for the sport. India is fast emerging as a high-potential growth hub for padel. Our ambition goes beyond fostering the sport as we aim to craft a dynamic, world-class sporting experience that captivates seasoned fans and first-time audiences alike."

Commenting on the league, Krishnan Kannan, Promoter, Iconik Sports and Events Ltd. added, "When we decided to bring WPL for the Indian audiences early this year, our aim was to scale the league and bring world-class action tailored for this rapidly expanding market. With new teams and an extended player roster, Season 3 of the World Padel League is a celebration of the sport's incredible progress and a glimpse of where it's headed. The energy this season is electric, and the journey has just started."

Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President, Indian Padel Federation, added, "The World Padel League has played a crucial role in elevating padel's visibility in India. With a growing ecosystem of players, clubs, and infrastructure investments, the country is poised to become a key padel destination in the region. Initiatives like the WPL blend international talent with local engagement, giving budding players the encouragement to elevate their game at par with global standards. We are happy to extend our continued support to the league."

Held at the Nesco Centre, the last edition delivered edge-of-the-seat action and culminated with the SG Pipers Cheetahs clinching the title by defeating the Vernost Jaguars in a thrilling final. With two new teams joining the fray, season 3 promises a dynamic fusion of world-class sport and high-voltage entertainment. Fans can expect fierce rivalries, intense matches, and a festival-like atmosphere as the league returns this August. (ANI)

