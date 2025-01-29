Alejandra Lopez Borobia and Katerina Stewart of Bengaluru Jawans in action against Dilli Dillwale on Day 5 of World Pickleball League (Photo: World Pickleball League)

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Bengaluru Jawans delivered a thrilling comeback to secure a 3-2 victory over Dilli Dillwale on Day 5 of the World Pickleball League. Katerina Stewart's sensational performances earned her the Player of the Tie accolade, as Bengaluru bounced back from 1-2 down to seal the win, as per a release from the World Pickleball League.

The tie began with the men's singles, where Bengaluru's Jack Foster showcased his trademark forehands, overpowering Eduardo Irizarry in a dominant 27-10 victory. Foster's consistency and power gave Bengaluru an early lead.

The women's doubles saw a nail-biting contest between Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia of Bengaluru and Dilli's Lauren Mercado and Alexa Schull. Despite Bengaluru maintaining a narrow lead for much of the match, Dilli fought back in the closing moments to clinch a dramatic 13-11 victory, levelling the tie at 1-1.

The men's doubles followed, with Marcello Jardim and Mauro Garcia of Bengaluru taking on Dilli's Kenta Miyoshi and Leander Lazaro. Both teams were evenly matched, with the scores tied at 5-5 at halftime. Dilli capitalized on the Spanish duo's errors to edge ahead and win 12-9, taking a 2-1 lead in the tie.

In the women's singles, Bengaluru's Katerina Stewart delivered a spectacular performance against Alexa Schull. Stewart dominated from the start, showcasing her skill and precision. She closed the game with an emphatic 34-5 victory, levelling the tie at 2-2 and setting up a decisive mixed doubles clash.

The mixed doubles saw Stewart return alongside Mauro Garcia to face Dilli's Lauren Mercado and Willy Chung. Dilli took an early lead, but Stewart once again proved instrumental, driving Bengaluru to overturn the deficit. With the fans on edge, Bengaluru secured a 14-9 victory to win the tie 3-2.

Bengaluru Jawans' resilience and Stewart's commanding performances were the highlights, leaving the team and fans jubilant as they celebrated a hard-fought victory. (ANI)

