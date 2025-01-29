Inter Miami CF, the MLS (Major League Soccer) side shocked the world with the signing of Lionel Messi in 2023. The two-year contract tied the 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner with the team till 2025 and it had a one-year contract extension option allowing the Inter Miami side to keep hold of the star till 2026. Now, with the first contract about to expire, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are in the contract extension talks. When asked about it, David Beckham mentioned that Lionel Messi will surely return to Barcelona. Lionel Messi to Play in Europe Again? Inter Miami Working on Argentine’s Contract Renewal With Special Clause.

Speaking at the Economic Forum in Davos: "I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires, but Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle." Inter Miami is looking to complete its new stadium by 2026 and wants Messi to be part of the 'new era'.

Lionel Messi’s Records at Inter Miami

While Lionel Messi’s move to then bottom-placed Inter Miami CF stunned many, the Argentine maestro has already won two trophies for the side in his one-and-half year’s stay. His recent Supporters’ Shield win was more impressive given the fact that Inter Miami set the league record for the most points in the regular season claiming the title. Scoring-wise, Messi led the side in assists and was also among the top scorers for the inter Miami in the last season.

