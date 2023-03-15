Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers kept up pressure on UP Warriorz (UPW) as they bowled them for 135 in 19.3 overs in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Sports Academy here on Wednesday.

For UPW Grace Harris scored the highest with 46 off 32 while Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma played crucial knocks. For RCB, Ellyse Perry begged three while Sophie Devine and Asha Shobana two wickets respectively.

Opting to field first, Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers built pressure as Sophie Devine gave a double blow to UP Warriorz. Devine first removed Devika Vaidya for a duck and Alyssa Healy for one run in the first over of the game.

In the second over of the innings, Megan Schutt joined the wicket-taking party as she cleared Tahlia McGrath on her score of two runs. Kiran Navgire then opened her hands and slammed boundaries at regular intervals. However, Navgire's short stint at the crease came to an end as she was dismissed by Asha Shobana after scoring 22 of 26.

Simran Shaikh then came out to bat. Shobana stuck again providing her team with another wicket as she dismissed Shaikh for 2.

With five wickets down, Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris held the fort and to pile up runs while taking singles. Deepti and Harris brought up their 50-run partnership stand and this included an over by Shobana that cost 16 runs as the batters scored two fours and one six.

The crucial partnership of 69 runs of 41 balls was broken as Deepti handed her wicket vital wicket to Ellyse Perry after scoring 22 runs. Perry then in the same over gave UP another blow as she dismissed Harris for 46 runs.

UP kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shreyanka Patil then dismissed Anjali Sarvani for nine runs in the last over to help RCB bundle out UP for 135.

Brief score: UP Warriorz 135 (Grace Harris 46, Deepti Sharma 22; Ellyse Perry 3-16) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

