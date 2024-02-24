Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

UP finished third in the group stage behind Mumbai and Delhi in last season.

Also Read | IPL 2024: DDCA Officials Clueless Why Delhi Capitals Shifted Their First Two Games to Vizag, Official Claims DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Was Happy With Preparations.

"We'll have a bowl first. Amazing to play on a ground like this. We have to do the job with the ball. Poonam is going to play a big role and Chamari Athapaththu will also play a key role for us. Excited to play here," Alyssa Healy said during a time of toss.

"We already knew that. There's going to be a lot of noise and support. That's how RCB fan base is. I think it's the same wicket as last night. 175 would be a decent score if we play to our strengths. We didn't have a great campaign last year. It's important for all the players to step up in order to win the tournament," Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana said.

Also Read | Bournemouth vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris and Saima Thakor.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)