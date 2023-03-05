Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): A hard-hitting knock from Harleen Deol and her partnership with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner helped Gujarat Giants reach a solid total of 169/6 in their 20 overs during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants was off to a solid start with the bat. Opening batter Sabbhineni Meghana looked really good, smashing five solid fours.

Also Read | Neymar in Sex Scandal? PSG Star Asked To Have Sex With XXX OnlyFans Model Key Alves and Her Twin Sister? Everything You Need To Know.

But all-rounder Deepti Sharma provided a breakthrough to UP Warriorz, dismissing opener Sophia Dunkley for 13 off 11 balls. GG was 34/1 in 3.5 overs.

In the next over, world number 1 T20I bowler Sophia Ecclestone struck to remove Sabbhineni for 24 off 15 balls. GG was 38/2 in 4.3 overs.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The pair of Harleen Deol and Annabel Sutherland took the side through the rest of the powerplay without any further damage. At the end of six overs, GG was 45/2, with Harleen (1*) and Sutherland (6*) at the crease.

In the eighth over, Ecclestone took her second wicket to remove Sutherland for eight off 10 balls. GG was 50/3 in 7.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, GG was 67/3, with Harleen (14*) and Sushma (5*) unbeaten at the crease.

Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath provided yet another wicket to her side, dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for nine runs. GG was 76/4 in 10.3 overs.

Ashleigh Garnder was next up on the crease. Gujarat Giants crossed the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs after she hit a huge six.

At the end of 15 overs, GG was at 116/4, with Harleen (28*) and Gardner (21*) building a solid partnership.

In the 17th over of the match, Harleen smashed Devika Vaidya for four consecutive fours to boost up the run-rate.

Anjali Sarvani ended Harleen's stay at the crease. The batter made 46 in 32 balls, consisting of seven fours. GG was at 142/6 in 17.2 overs.

Dayalan Hemalatha, the all-rounder helped her side cross the 150-run mark in 18.2 overs. GG ended their innings at 169/6, with Dayalan (21*) and Sneh (9*) unbeaten.

Sophie was the pick of the bowlers for UP with 2/25. Deepti also took two wickets while Anjali and Tahlia took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 169/6 (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25, Sophie Ecclestone 2/25) against UP Warriorz. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)