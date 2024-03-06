New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney were in their elements as Gujarat Giants recorded a comfortable 19-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore to log home their first points after four defeats in the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

Wolvaardt was at her free-flowing best, while skipper Mooney was equally regal as Gujarat Giants finally put up a splendid batting show, posting a challenging 199 for 5 riding on an opening stand of 140 in 13 overs.

Having brought up the rear in points table so far, Gujarat Giants openers Wolvaardt (76 off 45 balls) and Mooney (85 not out off 51 balls) hit 25 boundaries between them apart from a six.

In reply, RCB never seemed in the hunt as they managed only 180 for 8 with none of their top batters being able to convert solid starts. This was RCB's third defeat in six games and they were outplayed in all departments of the game.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana (24 off 16 balls) started cautiously but then launched into rookie spinner Tanuja Kanwer, lofting her effortlessly over long-on for two sixes followed by a boundary behind square.

However Ashleigh Gardner deceived Mandhana with a flighted delivery that ought to have been played on the front-foot but the Indian women's team vice-captain went on the backfoot and was trapped plumb in-front.

Her opening partner Sabbhineni Meghana (4 of 13 balls) wasted deliveries galore before a lazy second run found her short of the crease.

Once Ellyse Perry (24 off 23) and Sophie Devine (23 off 16 balls) added 32 in just 3.5 overs, there were hopes of revival but the latter was bowled going for an ugly hoick.

RCB's challenge was literally over when seamer Kathryn Bryce sent Perry back with a delivery that pitched slightly back of length and the Australian all-rounder went for a cute reverse ramp but was beautifully snapped by Mooney behind the stumps.

Georgia Wareham (48 off 22 balls) did use the long handle effectively but it was too late in the end.

Earlier, it did help that RCB bowlers couldn't hit the right length on a Feroz Shah Kotla belter, as right-handed Wolvaardt and left-handed Mooney muscled the half-trackers during the Powerplay overs.

Both Sophie Devine (0/37 in 3 overs) and Renuka Thakur (0/34 in 4 overs) bowled too full as Mooney played some crisp cover drives while Wolvaardt also launched into Thakur with some beastly pulls.

Wolvaardt hit 13 boundaries as she rocked back to pull the likes of leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (0/11 in 1 over) and former India left-arm spinner Ekta Bist (0/31 in 3 overs), while Devine did play some deft shots gliding a few past short third-man.

Once Wolvaardt was run-out, Mooney teamed up with Phoebe Litchfield (18) to add 52 runs in just 5.3 overs, but the Gujarat skipper remained stranded at the non-striker's end with seven runs being added off last 10 balls with as many as four dismissals.

Mooney, on her part, hit 12 fours and a huge six over mid-wicket.

