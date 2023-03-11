Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Following her side's thumping 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match, Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning lauded Shafali Verma's explosive fifty, calling it "some of the best hitting" she has ever seen.

An explosive knock by Shafali Verma and a five-wicket haul by Marizanne Kapp helped an all-round Delhi Capitals crush Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

"That was a pretty cool show to watch from the other end. I was just cheerleading from the other end. Some of the best hitting I have seen (On Shafali's knock). I said just keep it simple. Stay still and hit the ball straight. I am still to get over it. It seemed like a new ball wicket. We just had to make sure what we had to do. Shafali did not make it look very difficult. Those sorts of chases can be tricky if you go into a shell.

She also praised all-rounder Marizanne Kapp's bowling, who picked up a five-wicket haul.

"Kapp's natural length is one that works on a wicket like this. She was excellent today, I love watching her bowl. She was frustrated with her performances so far - she should not have been," added Lanning.

DC is in the second position in the points table with three wins in four matches and a total of six points. GG is in the fourth position in the points table with one win and three losses in four matches. They have only two points to their name.

In the chase of 106, Delhi openers Shafali Verma and skipper Meg Lanning started strongly.

Shafali was smashing helpless Gujarat Giants bowlers all over the park. She smashed Kim Garth for three straight fours in third over.

Lanning and Shafali together went on to smash Ashleigh Gardner for 23 runs in the very next over. DC crossed the 50-run mark in just 3.5 overs.

With Lanning as an anchor, Shafali played with freedom, bringing up her half-century in just 19 balls. Her knock consisted of eight fours and two sixes.

At the end of the powerplay, DC was at 87/0, with Shafali (62*) and Lanning (16*) standing unbeaten.

DC crossed the 100-run mark in just seven overs.

Earlier, a fiery powerplay spell by all-rounder Marizanne Kapp helped Delhi Capitals restrict Gujarat Giants to 105/9 at the end of their 20 overs of their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants was off to a disastrous start. Half of their side was inside the pavilion before the conclusion of the first six overs of mandatory powerplay.

Marizanne Kapp went on a rampage and troubled GG bowlers with her accuracy and on point line and length. Sabbhineni Meghana (0) was the first one to go on the second ball of the inning. Laura Wolvaardt, who was signed as a replacement batter for injured skipper Beth Mooney, had a disastrous WPL debut as she could score only one run in two balls. GG was 9/2.

Ashleigh Gardner (0), the T20 World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament was dismissed for a golden duck by Kapp after being trapped lbw, reducing GG to 9/3.

Shikha Pandey dismissed Dayalan Hemlatha after she was caught by wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia. GG was 18/4 in 3.3 overs. Harleen tried to keep the other end steady, but Kapp trapped her leg before wicket for 20, reducing GG to 28/5 in 4.4 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GG was at 31/5, with Sushma Verma (2*) and Georgia Wareham (5*) unbeaten at the crease.

Gujarat Giants continued their downward spiral after the powerplay. Wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma's middle stump was hit and with that, Kapp got her fifer. GG was 33/6 in 6.5 overs.

Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham started to build a partnership. GG crossed the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs thanks to a four from Garth. At the end of 10 overs, GG was at 54/6, with Wareham (13*) and Garth (11*) unbeaten.

The budding stand between Garth and Wareham ended at 33 runs. Radha Yadav dismissed Wareham for 22 off 25 balls, sinking GG to 66/7 in 12.2 overs.

After this, Tanuja Kanwar joined Garth and the duo started rebuilding the innings. The duo added 28 more runs to the team's total before Tanuja was caught by Jemimah Rodrigues for 13 off 19 balls. Shikha Pandey got her second wicket. GG was 94/8 in 18.3 overs.

Shikha got her third wicket after GG skipper Sneh Rana mistimed an aerial shot, which went straight into the bowler's hands. GG was 96/9 in 19 overs and Sneh was dismissed for two.

GG managed to cross the 100-run mark in 19.4 overs and Mansi Joshi hit a four-to-end GG's innings at 105/9, with her (5*) and Garth (32*) unbeaten.

Kapp's fifer was the highlight of the inning. She took 5/15 in her four overs. Shikha also took 3/26 in her four overs. Radha took one wicket.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 105/9 (Kim Garth 32*, Georgia Wareham 22, Marizanne Kapp 5/15) lost to Delhi Capitals: 107/0 in 7.1 overs (Shafali Verma 76*, Meg Lanning 21*). (ANI)

