The unbeaten Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) will square off with third-placed UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) in contest number 10 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 on March 12 (Sunday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The starting time of the match will be 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Mumbai Indians had a flying start to the inaugural edition of WPL with three wins in the league stage on the trot. UP Warriorz, who are also having a decent outing so far, are among the top three teams in the league currently, with two wins from three matches. MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 10.

The undeterred Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur managed a serious win against the valiant Delhi Capitals on Thursday. It was the bowling component of Mumbai Indians who were on the steal in their third game. The current purple cap holder, Saika Ishaque created havoc along with Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews. The bowling trio destroyed Delhi Capitals' sturdy batting line-up by bundling the Meg Lanning-led side on a meagre 105-run total. The top-order of Mumbai Indians comprising Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who are in absolutely fine form, concluded the chase in 15 overs. With every passing game, the Mumbai-based team looks menacing and is dominating the tournament in all respects, thus far.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets to register their second win of the tournament on Friday. The Lucknow-based team looks promising after their previous win. The bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma provided three important breakthroughs, while Sophie Ecclestone scalped four wickets to restrict RCB to an average 138-run total. The unbeaten 96-run knock by captain Healy then guided the team to a glorious victory. With the next match lined up against the mighty Mumbai Indians, it will be a tough assignment for Alyssa Healy and co. to keep the winning momentum on a roll.

UPW-W vs MI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

No head-to-head record is available as the two teams will face off for the first time against each other in the upcoming clash on March 12 (Sunday).

UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Hayley Matthews (MI-W) Saika Ishaque (MI-W) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W)

UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Hayley Matthews against left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Alyssa Healy vs Issy Wong will be two key battles to look forward to. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: DC-W Remain at the Second Spot Following Their Big Victory Against GG-W.

UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The UPW-W vs MI-W match 10 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 12. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channels to catch the live telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W match number ten of TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of UPW-W vs MI-W match number Ten of WPL 2023 in India.

UPW-W vs MI-W Match 10 TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

UPW-W Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

MI-W Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C ), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintamani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

