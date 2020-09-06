New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) World Championship bronze medallist wrestler Rahul Aware has tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival at the Sports Authority Of India's (SAI) Sonepat Centre for the national camp.

Aware is the fifth Indian wrestler to test positive for the dreaded virus after Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Navin and Krishan.

He had won a bronze in non-Olympic 61kg weight category at the Worlds in Nur-Sultan, last year.

"As per protocol Aware has now been shifted to a SAI empaneled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring," the SAI said in a statement.

"Aware has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and didn't come in contact with any other athelete or staff members since his arrival."

Deepak Punia has been discharged from the hospital and kept in home isolation since he was asymptomatic.

Vinesh has also recovered after testing negative twice but continues to remain in home isolation as precautionary measure.

