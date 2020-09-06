Fans were delighted as BCCI finally ended the wait and announced the complete schedule for IPL 2020. The Indian cricket board had earlier left fans disappointed and upset after failing to announce the full Indian Premier League 2020 schedule and fixtures on Friday, something BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had announced. But with the announcement not happening, netizens were losing their patience. But all that was finally put to rest on Sunday as BCCII finally made the much-awaited announcement. Excited fans immediately took to Twitter to express their joy and happiness in seeing the IPL 2020 schedule and reacted with funny memes and jokes. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of IPL 2020. The first match will be the repeat of IPL 2019 final in which Mumbai beat CSK by 1 run to become the first side to win four IPL titles. The BCCI announced only the group stage schedule of IPL 2020, which will run from September 19 to November 3. Mumbai will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final group stage game of the tournament. IPL 2020 Schedule Announced: Ecstatic Fans Share Hilarious Memes as BCCI Announces Full Fixture of Indian Premier League 13.

BCCI are expected to announce the playoffs stage schedule later during the tournament. The board only announced the fixtures, venues and dates of the group stage of IPL 2020. All matches in IPL 2020 will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Stadiums. Meanwhile, take a look at some memes and reactions from fans after the announcement of IPL 2020.

IPL Fans After Schedule Announcement

Fans to TV/Web Series After IPL 2020 Schedule Announcement

#ipl2020schedule ** After IPL schedule released ** Me to webseries, TV etc : pic.twitter.com/NqyQMvyKMk — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) September 6, 2020

IPL Fans After BCCI Announce Schedule

#iplschedule2020 IPL schedule out today. IPL fans right now: pic.twitter.com/A58C3kV5Sq — Moin Malek (@Moiin27) September 6, 2020

Fans Ask BCCI Why MI vs CSK Opening Match Every Time

#ipl2020schedule Someone: why everytimes first match of IPL is in between CSK & MI *BCCI pic.twitter.com/Llknc6yrwk — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) September 6, 2020

Fans Searching for Their Team's Matches

12 y/o me and my bois checking for fav #IPL matches in Newspaper pic.twitter.com/xTixYaYWm5 — Nobita (@Harami_Nobita) September 6, 2020

CSK After Finding Out They Are Playing Mumbai Indian in IPL 2020 Opener

After losing 4 matches in single season of #IPL against Mumbai Indians in 2019 CSK:- pic.twitter.com/eOT65xrz5u — 々TANGENT々🇮🇳 (@pra_tea_k) September 6, 2020

IPL Fans After Schedule Gets Out

Player During Matches and After Matches

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to start from March 29 in India. But the tournament had to be suspended weeks before the tournament start due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was then rescheduled for September-November after ICC postponed the ICC T20 World Cup. IPL 2020 have been moved out of India due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and moved to UAE.

