Mitchell Starc played one of the innings of his life, which powered Australia to 207/10, leading by 281 at lunch, in the Finals of the World Test Championship against South Africa (SA) at the Home of Cricket Lord's in London on Friday.

Starc remained not out on 58, Proteas will be chasing 282 to end their ICC title drought when they come out to bat after lunch.

On the other hand, Australia will be looking to bowl out SA to retain their WTC title. Aiden Markram removed Josh Hazlewood for 17 off 53 balls, breaking the partnership of 59 runs for the tenth wicket.

Australia started their Day 3 on 144/8 in 40 overs, leading by 218 runs, Mitchell Starc 16 (52) and Nathan Lyon 2 (5). Kagiso Rabada continued his brilliance with the ball, as he removed Lyon in the third over of the day, for 2. Josh Hazlewood joined Starc in the middle.

Australia crossed 150 runs in the following over, after Starc pushed the ball towards mid-wicket for a quick single off Wiaan Mulder. Australia's lead crossed 250 in the 52nd over.

Starc went past Australia's wicketkeeper batter, Alex Carey, who was dismissed on 43 by Rabada in the second last over of Day 2, to become the top scorer for Australia in the second innings after he crossed fifty in the 64th over.

With this fifty, Starc became the first batter ever batting at number 9 or below to smash a half-century in an ICC knockout match across all formats.

Starc now has eight half-centuries batting from No.9 or below in Tests, which is also the most by any batter. After him is England's legendary seamer Stuart Broad, with six.

The duo of Starc and Hazlewood completed a 50-run partnership for the 10 wicket in the 64th over.

Earlier on Day 2, after an impactful innings from wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey, Australia fought back and ended Day 2 on 144/8, extending their lead to 218 runs in the World Test Championship Finals.

Mitchell Starc, 16, and Nathan Lyon, 1, remained not out at the end of the third session of Day 2. Kagiso Rabada ended Alex Carey's resistance innings of 43 in the second last over of the day and became the fifth leading wicket-taker for South Africa across all formats.

Brief score: Australia 212 & 207 ( Mitchell Starc 58*, Alex Carey 43; Kagiso Rabada 4/59). Vs South Africa ( David Bedingham 45, Temba Bavuma 36; Pat Cummins 6/28). (ANI)

