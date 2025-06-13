Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table: Chambal Ghariyals are leading the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 points table after winning the opening match of the tournament by 18 runs against Gwalior Cheetahs. With this victory, Chambal Ghariyals have two points to their name. Gwalior Cheetahs are yet to open their account in the ongoing showpiece tournament. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the updated standings of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 season can check the information below. On Which TV Channel Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch MPL Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Madhya Pradesh League 2025 season is set to kick off from June 12. The second edition of the showpiece tournament will see a total of 24 matches. The grand finale of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 will be held on June 24. The Madhya Pradesh League 2025 edition fixtures are set to be hosted at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table

Pos Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Chambal Ghariyals 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.900 2 Bundelkhand Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 3 Bhopal Leopards 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 Jabalpur Royal Lions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5 Indore Pink Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 6 Rewa Jaguars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 7 Gwalior Cheetahs 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.900

(Last updated after Madhya Pradesh League 2025 match No. 1)

Seven teams – Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Rewa Jaguars, and Bundelkhand Bulls – will fight for the showpiece title. Jabalpur Lions are the champions of the inaugural edition of the Madhya Pradesh League. The franchise defeated the Bhopal Leopards by 33 runs to lift the title.

