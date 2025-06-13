It's known to all that every big footballer dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or, awarded after being judged the best player for a particular season. While winning the Ballon d'Or was a cake-walk for the two GOATs: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have bagged it multiple times, clinching the award has been the toughest job for every other person. Winning two, or even one has been the matter of biggest pride for every other legend. Now, standing in the Ballon d'Or 2024-25 season, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having left Europe, the most competitive continent, the race is really on. A Look at Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Club World Cup 2025, From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe; Check Full List.

The Manchester City star Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri won his maiden Ballon d'Or in 2024. Vinícius Junior, Jude Bellingham and

Dani Carvajal, all Real Madrid stalwarts were second, third, and fourth respectively. This season, most of these names might not even feature in the top contenders list, with many staying injured for long, while some having horrible seasons. But, one name among the GOATs has risen again. It's of the five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo. It's been a couple of seasons since CR7 left European football, taking a new challenge, playing football in the Middle East. Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr FC, scoring goals at a good ratio, and has also won the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 with Portugal. So, the question comes... Will he bag the Ballon d'Or 2025 and make his sixth? 'Vinicius should have won the Ballon d’Or', Cristiano Ronaldo Asserts Vinicius Junior Should Have Won Ballon d'Or 2024 Award (Watch Video).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Win Ballon d'Or 2025?

As it has been mentioned earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo has won his second UEFA Nations League this season. A 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was the second-highest goalscorer in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, he even scored in the final match. International accolades have on multiple occasions been the prime factor for voters to decide on who wins the Ballon d'Or, be it France Football presenting it to Luka Modric in 2018 or the legend Lionel Messi in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an integral part of the Portugal national football team which won the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. The veteran has also been fabulous playing for Al-Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League. This season he has 35 goals and four assists in just 41 matches for the club. Seeing his illustrious season, he might be considered as one of the contenders for Ballon d'Or 2025. However, he might rank lower on the list of best men's players this season, as his club is trophyless, and he plays in the Saudi Pro League, which ranks much lower than the top European league.

Ballon d'Or 2025: Top Contenders

While the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 22, the list of nominees are set to be announced on August 7. Ahead of that, popular football media outlets have published their power rankings. These rankings aren't confirmed, but are surely some good speculations. Most reports claim that Ousmane Dembele ranks at the top of the list. And why not? He has been an integral part of the Paris Saint Germain 2024-25 squad that won their maiden UEFA Champions League title, along with the Ligue 1, Coupe de France & Trophee des Champions. All this while Dembele had 35 goals and 15 assists.

Lamine Yamal is another serious contender, he would have been at the top of the list if FC Barcelona won the UCL 2024-25. Media outlet Goal ranked Raphinha at the third spot, Mohamed Salah at the fourth and Kylian Mbappe at the fifth. While another outlet Givemesport differed a bit, having Vitinha at three, Raphinha at four and Mohamed Salah at five. They also added Cristiano Ronaldo at the 17th spot. When is Ballon d'Or 2025? Know Date and Venue of 69th France Football Awards.

Super Ballon d’Or

It has officially announced that the Super Ballon d’Or will be awarded for the second time in history. The first and the last time it was presented was in 1989 when Alfredo Di Stéfano was honoured. Only the best among the best receives the honour of a Super Ballon d’Or. Who is presented the prestigious glory will be the biggest question.

