Southampton, Jun 23 (PTI) New Zealand were 19 for no loss at tea in pursuit of a tricky 139-run target to win the World Test Championship Final against India on the sixth and final day here on Wednesday.

Tom Latham (5) and Devon Conway (9) saw off the eight overs that India bowled before the break.

With one session remaining in the game, New Zealand need to score 120 more runs to take the title.

India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings as they were all out for 170.

Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja (16), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Mohammed Shami (13) chipped in with small contributions.

India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and Rahane.

Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jamieson.

Brief Scores:

India: 217 and 170 all out in 73 overs. (Rishabh Pant 41, Rohit Sharma 30; Tim Southee 4/48, Trent Boult 3/39, Kyle Jamieson 2/30).

New Zealand: 249 and 19 for no loss in 8 overs.

