Southampton [UK], June 18 (ANI): The first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been washed out due to continuous drizzle at the Ageas Bowl.

"Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier, India's spin spearhead R. Ashwin shared the view of Ageas Bowl as it continued raining. "The camera also has a raincoat," wrote Ashwin on Instagram while sharing a video of the ground. His wife Prithi Narayanan also took to Twitter to share the video of the ground and wrote, "Pouring down #WTCFinal."

Rain is forecasted on all five days of the game, that's why ICC has added a reserve day on June 23 but in case of a no-result, the Test Championship will be shared.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read. (ANI)

